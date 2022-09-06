Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.