State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.