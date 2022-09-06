State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $269,000 Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $466,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

