Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

