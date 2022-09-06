Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.53% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

