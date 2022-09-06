JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Glacier Bancorp worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

