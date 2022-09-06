JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Glacier Bancorp worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.