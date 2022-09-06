Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.33% of PJT Partners worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 238,956 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 413,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

