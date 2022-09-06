JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 65,189 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.49% of Wabash National worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $782.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

