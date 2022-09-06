Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

FOCS stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.