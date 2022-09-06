JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,632 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of ManpowerGroup worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 419,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $18,574,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $14,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

