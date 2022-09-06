Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of Customers Bancorp worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp Stock Performance
CUBI stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.
Customers Bancorp Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
