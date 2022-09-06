JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 99,951 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Murphy Oil worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $10,677,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 373,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.48.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

