JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,899 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.59% of Malibu Boats worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.