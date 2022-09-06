ProShare Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 853,877 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

