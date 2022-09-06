JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,253,550 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,588,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Grab worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $317,176,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $88,475,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Grab Stock Up 3.1 %
GRAB stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
