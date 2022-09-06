JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,253,550 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,588,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Grab worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $317,176,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $88,475,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Up 3.1 %

GRAB stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

