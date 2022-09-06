Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gannett were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gannett by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCI opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $335.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $748.66 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

