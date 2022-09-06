Raymond James & Associates Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04.

