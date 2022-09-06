Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.