Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.78. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.