Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHA. JMP Securities cut Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ATHA opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 662.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.