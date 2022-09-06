Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH) Insider Daryl Corp Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH – Get Rating) insider Daryl Corp acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,489.51).
Sihayo Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.
About Sihayo Gold
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Sihayo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sihayo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.