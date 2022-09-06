ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NewMarket by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 4.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $281.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $378.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

