ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

