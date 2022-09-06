ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

