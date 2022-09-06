ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.43.
Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Capitol Federal Financial Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.