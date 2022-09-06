Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.