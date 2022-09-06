Contrasting Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) & Its Competitors

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 11.67 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 1.85

Offerpad Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.56% 5.88% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 362 576 13 2.54

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 7.72, indicating a potential upside of 451.59%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 54.01%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

