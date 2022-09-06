ProShare Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,120 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after acquiring an additional 439,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,459,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.