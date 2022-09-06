ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.