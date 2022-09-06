First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

