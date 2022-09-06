ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.