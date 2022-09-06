ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBNC opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

