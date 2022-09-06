JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,773 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of American Assets Trust worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,797,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,078,760.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 162,071 shares of company stock worth $4,779,903 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

