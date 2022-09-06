Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMDV opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

