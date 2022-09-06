Raymond James & Associates Has $5.32 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HSBC were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 73.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

