Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Gentherm worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.5 %

THRM opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,491 shares of company stock worth $1,873,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

