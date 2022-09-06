Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

