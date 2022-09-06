Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

INSP opened at $185.28 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.