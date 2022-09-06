ProShare Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 66,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

