Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

