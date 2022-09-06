ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,087 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $723,176.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,545. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

ETWO stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

