Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

