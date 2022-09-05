Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

