NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $269.42 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

