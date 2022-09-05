BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

