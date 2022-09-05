Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,272,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,190,000 after buying an additional 39,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.