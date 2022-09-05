Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,875,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.23 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

