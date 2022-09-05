APG Asset Management N.V. Has $31.31 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,167 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.