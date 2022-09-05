NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

