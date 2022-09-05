Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,678 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

