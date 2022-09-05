150 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,888.01 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,899.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,690.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,492.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

